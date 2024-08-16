Response Informatics consolidated net profit rises 9.52% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.08% to Rs 9.68 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Response Informatics rose 9.52% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 13.08% to Rs 9.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.9.688.568.888.290.830.590.780.580.460.42