Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Paradeep Phosphates launches Nano Urea and Nano DAP under Jai Kisaan Navratna brand

Image

Last Updated : Jun 12 2024 | 2:05 PM IST
Paradeep Phosphates is launching India's first biogenic Nano Urea and Nano DAP under the Jai Kisaan Navratna brand - Jai Kisaan Navratna Nano Shakti Nano Urea containing 8% Nitrogen and Jai Kisaan Navratna Nano Shakti Nano DAP containing 6% Nitrogen and 16% P2O5. The farmers who use these products will reap multiple benefits Nano-Technology as the nano-sized particles provide greater surface area for nutrient absorption and nanoparticles dissolve more readily in water, enhancing nutrient availability.
Nanotechnology allows for controlled release of nutrients and nano fertilizers exhibit lower leaching rates, thereby, minimizing environmental effects. Also, the smaller nano particle size improves nutrient absorption by plants. The Nutrient Use Efficiency (NUE) of PPL's Jai Kisaan Navratna Nano Shakti Nano Urea and Nano DAP is more than 90%, against 30-35% of the traditional urea. After institutional trials at leading Agriculture Universities and research centres & Krishi Vigyan Kendra of ICAR, PPL's team has conducted more than 4000 successful trials on farmers' fields over the last two years and the farmers have seen improved crop response from the use of both these nano products.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 12 2024 | 1:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayApple WWDC 2024 HighlightsWeather TodayLatest News LIVEHyundai Motor India IPOGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon