Paradeep Phosphates launches Nano Urea and Nano DAP under Jai Kisaan Navratna brand

Nanotechnology allows for controlled release of nutrients and nano fertilizers exhibit lower leaching rates, thereby, minimizing environmental effects. Also, the smaller nano particle size improves nutrient absorption by plants. The Nutrient Use Efficiency (NUE) of PPL's Jai Kisaan Navratna Nano Shakti Nano Urea and Nano DAP is more than 90%, against 30-35% of the traditional urea. After institutional trials at leading Agriculture Universities and research centres & Krishi Vigyan Kendra of ICAR, PPL's team has conducted more than 4000 successful trials on farmers' fields over the last two years and the farmers have seen improved crop response from the use of both these nano products.

Paradeep Phosphates is launching India's first biogenic Nano Urea and Nano DAP under the Jai Kisaan Navratna brand - Jai Kisaan Navratna Nano Shakti Nano Urea containing 8% Nitrogen and Jai Kisaan Navratna Nano Shakti Nano DAP containing 6% Nitrogen and 16% P2O5. The farmers who use these products will reap multiple benefits Nano-Technology as the nano-sized particles provide greater surface area for nutrient absorption and nanoparticles dissolve more readily in water, enhancing nutrient availability.