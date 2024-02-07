Parag Milk Foods consolidated net profit rises 269.01% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 8.83% to Rs 800.84 crore

Net profit of Parag Milk Foods rose 269.01% to Rs 34.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 9.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 8.83% to Rs 800.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 735.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.800.84735.897.844.5548.1922.9032.7610.6434.179.26