Parag Milk Foods consolidated net profit rises 269.01% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 4:05 PM IST
Sales rise 8.83% to Rs 800.84 crore
Net profit of Parag Milk Foods rose 269.01% to Rs 34.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 9.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 8.83% to Rs 800.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 735.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales800.84735.89 9 OPM %7.844.55 -PBDT48.1922.90 110 PBT32.7610.64 208 NP34.179.26 269
First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 3:44 PM IST

