Paras Defence allots 12.93 lakh equity shares under QIP issue

Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Paras Defence and Space Technologies has allotted 12,93,604 equity shares, to eligible QIBs at the issue price of Rs 1,045 per equity share (including a premium of Rs 1,035 per equity share, aggregating to Rs 135.18 crore, pursuant to the QIP.

Pursuant to the allotment of equity shares under the QIP, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs 39,00,00,610 consisting of 3,90,00,061 equity shares to Rs 40,29,36,650 consisting of 4,02,93,665 equity shares.

First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 3:11 PM IST

