Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NMDC Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

NMDC Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 3:16 PM IST

Reliance Power Ltd, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd, SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd and Tata Steel Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 October 2024.

Reliance Power Ltd, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd, SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd and Tata Steel Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 October 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

NMDC Ltd crashed 5.05% to Rs 217.25 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 8.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.89 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Reliance Power Ltd lost 5.00% to Rs 46.01. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 144.72 lakh shares in the past one month.

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd tumbled 3.38% to Rs 948.75. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4582 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13894 shares in the past one month.

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd fell 3.34% to Rs 1727.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 15017 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20297 shares in the past one month.

Tata Steel Ltd corrected 3.16% to Rs 159.1. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 24.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26.96 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

jindal saw

Stock-split buzz: Jindal SAW shares climb 6% ahead of record date

Abhay Singh Chautala

Haryana election results LIVE: BJP set for Haryana hattrick; INLD's Abhay Chautala humbled

Omar Abdullah, Farooq Abdullah, Omar, Farooq

Jammu-Kashmir Elections LIVE: Omar Abdullah will be the CM, confirms Farooq after Cong-NC win

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 500pts, at 81,550, Nifty 150pts up, at 24,950; Financials gain

India semifinal qualification scenarios

Women's T20 WC 2024: How India's semis chance hinge on AUS vs NZ result?

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEJ&K Assembly Election Results LIVEHaryana Assembly Election results LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon