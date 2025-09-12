Friday, September 12, 2025 | 09:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Paras receives additional orders of Rs 26.6 cr from Opto Electronics Factory

Paras receives additional orders of Rs 26.6 cr from Opto Electronics Factory

Image

Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Paras Defence and Space Technologies has received incremental orders from Opto Electronics Factory (OLF), a Unit of India Optel, Govt. of India Enterprise, Ministry of Defence, Dehradun, valued at approximately Rs. 26.6 crore (incl. taxes) for supply of Electronic Control Systems used in Thermal Imaging Fire Control System (TIFCS) for Battle-Tank application delivered by OLF to Indian Armed Forces.

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 9:26 AM IST

