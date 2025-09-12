Friday, September 12, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PNB MetLife India Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 152.12% in the June 2025 quarter

PNB MetLife India Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 152.12% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 9.58% to Rs 2111.39 crore

Net profit of PNB MetLife India Insurance Company rose 152.12% to Rs 119.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 47.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.58% to Rs 2111.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1926.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2111.391926.85 10 OPM %4.691.70 -PBDT137.9458.22 137 PBT137.9458.22 137 NP119.6847.47 152

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Reliance General Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 0.46% in the June 2025 quarter

Reliance General Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 0.46% in the June 2025 quarter

Axis Max Life Insurance standalone net profit declines 50.80% in the June 2025 quarter

Axis Max Life Insurance standalone net profit declines 50.80% in the June 2025 quarter

Stock Alert: Infosys, Bharat Forge, NBCC, IREDA

Stock Alert: Infosys, Bharat Forge, NBCC, IREDA

Hemant Surgical bags Rs 83-cr order from CMSS

Hemant Surgical bags Rs 83-cr order from CMSS

TCS launches Chiplet-based System Engineering Services to empower semiconductor companies

TCS launches Chiplet-based System Engineering Services to empower semiconductor companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNepal Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPlayStation Family AppWho is Larry EllisonBenjamin Netanyahu on Doha StrikeTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon