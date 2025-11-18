Parnax Lab consolidated net profit rises 6.45% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 29.45% to Rs 62.60 croreNet profit of Parnax Lab rose 6.45% to Rs 3.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 29.45% to Rs 62.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 48.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales62.6048.36 29 OPM %12.9114.97 -PBDT7.316.81 7 PBT5.204.87 7 NP3.633.41 6
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content