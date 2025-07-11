Friday, July 11, 2025 | 02:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Parsvnath Developers Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Parsvnath Developers Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

UR Sugar Industries Ltd, Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd, PTL Enterprises Ltd and Jindal Worldwide Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 July 2025.

UR Sugar Industries Ltd, Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd, PTL Enterprises Ltd and Jindal Worldwide Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 July 2025.

Parsvnath Developers Ltd tumbled 9.97% to Rs 23.83 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 5.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.43 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

UR Sugar Industries Ltd lost 9.91% to Rs 6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 13.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.41 lakh shares in the past one month.

Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd crashed 7.29% to Rs 23.03. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 13587 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6169 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

iPhone, iPhone 16e

Govt monitoring iPhone production as China recalls techies from India

garment industry

India could fill gap left by China in Japan's garment market: AEPC

Air Liquide

'Processing shock, won't give up': Kapil Sharma's Kap Cafe after firing

stocks, markets, investors, growth, funds, investments, brokers

IT enabled services stock soars 10% in weak market, nears 52-week high

cars, auto industry

Used-car sales to expand 8-10% in FY26, outpace new vehicles: Crisil

PTL Enterprises Ltd pared 7.22% to Rs 43.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 45178 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30160 shares in the past one month.

Jindal Worldwide Ltd slipped 7.16% to Rs 43.28. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.02 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Euro near 2-week low against dollar; Tariff concerns weigh

Euro near 2-week low against dollar; Tariff concerns weigh

Board of Mahindra Logistics approves rights issue of up to Rs 750 cr

Board of Mahindra Logistics approves rights issue of up to Rs 750 cr

Indo Count announces D2C launch of its iconic brand Wamsutta

Indo Count announces D2C launch of its iconic brand Wamsutta

Sensex tanks 633 pts, Nifty trades below 25,150 mark; VIX rises 1.82%

Sensex tanks 633 pts, Nifty trades below 25,150 mark; VIX rises 1.82%

Govt to auction Rs 25,000 crore in government securities on July 11

Govt to auction Rs 25,000 crore in government securities on July 11

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayGLEN Industries IPO AllotmentHCL Tech Q1 Results PreviewQ1 Results TodayRishabh Pant Injury UpdateUAE Golden VisaSmart Coworking Spaces IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon