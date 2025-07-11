Friday, July 11, 2025 | 02:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / India could fill gap left by China in Japan's garment market: AEPC

India could fill gap left by China in Japan's garment market: AEPC

AEPC also said that the council is leading a high-level delegation to Tokyo to explore opportunities for boosting exports and attracting investments by engaging with leading Japanese brands

garment industry

The country's garment exports to Japan stood at $234.5 million in 2024 | Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 2:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India has the potential to fill the gap left by the declining share of China, the largest exporter of ready-made garments to Japan, the Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) said on Friday.

It also said that the council is leading a high-level delegation to Tokyo to explore opportunities for boosting exports and attracting investments by engaging with leading Japanese brands and retail chains.

The delegation will participate in the India Tex Trend Fair, to be held in Tokyo, from July 15-17.

More than 150 apparel exporters from India will be participating to display a diverse range and variety of domestic apparel products at the fair.

 

"The council will be taking a high-level delegation to Tokyo to explore the possibilities of enhanced trade and investment by engaging deeply with top Japanese brands and retail chains," AEPC Chairman Sudhir Sekhri said.

Also Read

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal

Govt will protect textile sector in US trade deal: Goyal tells export body

Air Liquide

'Processing shock, won't give up': Kapil Sharma's Kap Cafe after firing

stocks, markets, investors, growth, funds, investments, brokers

IT enabled services stock soars 10% in weak market, nears 52-week high

cars, auto industry

Used-car sales to expand 8-10% in FY26, outpace new vehicles: Crisil

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

6 active organisations in Maha already banned in other states: Fadnavis

Sekhri said that deeper engagement with the Japanese market has resulted in greater utilisation of the free trade agreement between the two countries.

"India can easily fill the void created by the declining share of China, the largest exporter of RMG (ready-made garment) to Japan," he added.

The country's garment exports to Japan stood at $234.5 million in 2024. Tokyo imported these goods worth about $23 billion last year. India's share in this is just one per cent.

"Japanese sourcing companies focus on cost, quality, and agility. Indian suppliers are well-positioned to meet these expectations, ranging from small, customised high-value orders of 200 pieces to large-scale orders of up to 3 lakh pieces of a single style," he said.

Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh will inaugurate the fair in Tokyo.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

iPhone, iPhone 16e

Govt monitoring iPhone production as China recalls techies from India

Adani Ports, APSEZ

Centre seeks to relax eco-zone norms as states flag development hurdles

Premiumcleartrip

For Cleartrip, it's more chat, less bots as customer care workforce expands

Deepinder Goyal, Zomato CEO

Zomato founder buys apartment for ₹52.3 cr in DLF Camellias in Gurugram

Mortal, GamerFleet, LolzZz, and Dobby — India's largest gaming influencers challenged gamers to reach 125 finishes in 125 minutes while playing on Rooter, a gaming platform early this year. The three-hour event was live-streamed from Hero's Centre fo

Influencer content grabs 2x higher attention than avg digital ads: Kantar

Topics : AEPC garment manufacturing Garment sector textile industry Japan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 2:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayGLEN Industries IPO AllotmentHCL Tech Q1 Results PreviewQ1 Results TodayRishabh Pant Injury UpdateUAE Golden VisaSmart Coworking Spaces IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon