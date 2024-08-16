Partap Industries consolidated net profit rises 43.88% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.74% to Rs 123.09 crore

Net profit of Partap Industries rose 43.88% to Rs 1.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 27.74% to Rs 123.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 96.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.123.0996.364.927.094.895.891.862.781.410.98