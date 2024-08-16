Sigachi Laboratories standalone net profit rises 68.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 38.61% to Rs 1.40 crore

Net profit of Sigachi Laboratories rose 68.00% to Rs 1.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 38.61% to Rs 1.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1.401.0190.0085.151.280.961.230.911.260.75