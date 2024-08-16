Sigachi Laboratories standalone net profit rises 68.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 38.61% to Rs 1.40 croreNet profit of Sigachi Laboratories rose 68.00% to Rs 1.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 38.61% to Rs 1.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.401.01 39 OPM %90.0085.15 -PBDT1.280.96 33 PBT1.230.91 35 NP1.260.75 68
