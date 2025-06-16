Monday, June 16, 2025 | 05:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Passenger vehicle sales grow 3.9% in April 2025, reports SIAM

Passenger vehicle sales grow 3.9% in April 2025, reports SIAM

Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 5:05 PM IST
The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) has released the Auto industry data for the month of April 2025.

As per SIAM, the total production of Passenger Vehicles1, Three Wheelers, Two Wheelers, and Quadricycle in April 2025 was 2,318,882 units.

The passenger vehicle sales for April stood at 3,48,847 units. Three-wheeler sales were 49,441 units in April 2025 and two-wheeler sales were 1,458,784 units.

According to SIAM, passenger vehicles segment posted its highest ever sales of April in 2025 of 3.49 Lakh units, with a growth of 3.9% as compared to April 2024. Three-Wheelers de-grew marginally by (-) 0.7% compared to April of previous year, with sales of 0.49 Lakh units.

 

The Two-Wheeler segment de-grew by (-) 16.7% in April 2025, as compared to April 2024, with sales of 14.59 Lakh units, due to high base effect of April last year, while it is likely to pick up in coming months.

Auto industry smoothly transitioned to the new regulatory regime of 2nd stage of On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) 2 regulation for Two and Three Wheelers from April 2025 onwards, in addition to rolling out E-20 compliant gasoline vehicles across the country from this month, SIAM said in the report.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 12:21 PM IST

