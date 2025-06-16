Monday, June 16, 2025 | 05:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Wind Energy is at the centre of India's strategy for the renewable energy sector: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 5:05 PM IST

On Global Wind Day 2025, Union minister for new and renewable energy Pralhad Joshi stressed on the importance of wind energy and said that it is crucial to Indias clean energy plans and crucial to its ambition of becoming a global manufacturing hub. He said India needs reliable energy, from wind, solar or other sources, to become a global manufacturing hub. "Wind energy is not a component of our renewable energy strategy, but it is at the heart of it and at the centre of Atma Nirbhar Bharat," he said.

The minister said that India has achieved 51.5 GW of wind capacity, marking a 150% increase over the last decade, and is now exporting turbines and components globally. The country has set its sights on 100 GW of wind energy by 2030, including 30 GW from offshore projects, backed by strong policy reforms and a robust manufacturing ecosystem. The minister said India has set clear and ambitious goals to get 50% of its power from non-fossil fuel sources by 2030 and to become net-zero by 2070. He stressed that wind energy is not just a part of the countrys renewable strategy, but lies at its core and is key to building an Atma Nirbhar Bharat.

 

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 11:02 AM IST

