Pasupati Acrylon standalone net profit rises 23.37% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Sales decline 0.80% to Rs 176.77 crore
Net profit of Pasupati Acrylon rose 23.37% to Rs 12.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.80% to Rs 176.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 178.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 63.27% to Rs 13.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 30.52% to Rs 575.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 827.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales176.77178.19 -1 575.23827.96 -31 OPM %9.247.11 -2.806.01 - PBDT18.5615.28 21 24.2754.60 -56 PBT17.0313.75 24 18.4048.45 -62 NP12.5110.14 23 13.1935.91 -63
First Published: May 17 2024 | 5:32 PM IST

