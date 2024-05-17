Pasupati Acrylon standalone net profit rises 23.37% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.80% to Rs 176.77 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 63.27% to Rs 13.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 30.52% to Rs 575.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 827.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Pasupati Acrylon rose 23.37% to Rs 12.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.80% to Rs 176.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 178.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.