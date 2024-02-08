Sales decline 29.35% to Rs 26.12 croreNet profit of Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills declined 66.67% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 29.35% to Rs 26.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 36.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales26.1236.97 -29 OPM %6.744.60 -PBDT0.620.61 2 PBT0.050.11 -55 NP0.030.09 -67
