Pasupati Spinning &amp; Weaving Mills standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 2:32 PM IST
Sales decline 29.35% to Rs 26.12 crore
Net profit of Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills declined 66.67% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 29.35% to Rs 26.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 36.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales26.1236.97 -29 OPM %6.744.60 -PBDT0.620.61 2 PBT0.050.11 -55 NP0.030.09 -67
First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 2:13 PM IST

