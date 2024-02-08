Sensex (    %)
                        
FMCG stocks slide

Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
FMCG stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index decreasing 396.8 points or 2% at 19404.66 at 13:47 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Venkys (India) Ltd (down 6.07%), Jyothy Labs Ltd (down 5.86%),Mishtann Foods Ltd (down 4.47%),ITC Ltd (down 3.99%),Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd (down 3.7%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd (down 3.56%), Britannia Industries Ltd (down 3.53%), Nestle India Ltd (down 3.12%), Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd (down 2.99%), and Andrew Yule & Company Ltd (down 2.67%).
On the other hand, Vadilal Industries Ltd (up 17.51%), S H Kelkar & Company Ltd (up 16.29%), and BCL Industries Ltd (up 7.31%) turned up.
At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 540.85 or 0.75% at 71611.15.
The Nifty 50 index was down 143.05 points or 0.65% at 21787.45.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 20.1 points or 0.04% at 46464.55.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 51.66 points or 0.38% at 13691.81.
On BSE,1791 shares were trading in green, 2007 were trading in red and 111 were unchanged.
First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

