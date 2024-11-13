Business Standard
Patel Engg climbs after Q2 PAT soars 151% YoY

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

Patel Engineering jumped 3.04% to Rs 50.55 after the company reported strong Q2FY25 results.

On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit surged 150.87% to Rs 80.77 crore on 14.98% increase in total revenue from operations to Rs 1174.32 crore in Q2 September 2024 over Q2 September 2023. Profit before Tax soared 105.93% year-on-year to Rs 101.07 crore during the quarter.

Operating EBITDA jumped 15.80% YoY to Rs 162.20 crore in Q2 September 2024. Operating EBITDA margin stood at 13.81% in Q2FY25, higher than 13.71% in Q2FY24. The quarter saw significant project progress across key sectors such as hydropower, irrigation and tunneling.

 

The companys order book as on 30 September 2024 stood at 17,260.70 crore. As of 30 September 2024, the consolidated gross debt stood at Rs 1437.70 crore compared to Rs 1885.50 crore as on 31 March 2024.

Patel Engineering is a construction company specializing in the hydropower and irrigation segments. It is engaged in the construction of dams, bridges, tunnels, roads, piling works, industrial structures and other kinds of heavy civil engineering works.

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 1:21 PM IST

