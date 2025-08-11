Patel Engineering consolidated net profit rises 51.32% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.96% to Rs 1233.45 croreNet profit of Patel Engineering rose 51.32% to Rs 80.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 53.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.96% to Rs 1233.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1101.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1233.451101.66 12 OPM %13.4015.31 -PBDT130.79109.17 20 PBT105.3583.26 27 NP80.9453.49 51
