Ruchira Papers standalone net profit rises 14.88% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.62% to Rs 168.53 croreNet profit of Ruchira Papers rose 14.88% to Rs 16.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 14.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2.62% to Rs 168.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 164.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales168.53164.23 3 OPM %16.2816.09 -PBDT26.8026.06 3 PBT22.6821.87 4 NP16.9814.78 15
