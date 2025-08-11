Lagnam Spintex standalone net profit rises 24.68% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.42% to Rs 140.10 croreNet profit of Lagnam Spintex rose 24.68% to Rs 1.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 12.42% to Rs 140.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 159.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales140.10159.97 -12 OPM %10.748.56 -PBDT6.916.35 9 PBT2.742.18 26 NP1.971.58 25
