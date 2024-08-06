Patel Engineering consortium bags Govt. of Maharashtra project of Rs 317.60 cr

The Office of the Executive Engineer, Government of Maharashtra has awarded Patel Engineering (PEL) along with its JV Partner a Rs. 317.60 crore contract for the works involving Construction of water lifting arrangement work for first stage from submergence of Jigaon project including Civil, Mechanical, Electrical component & allied works.

The project is to be completed in a period of 24 months.

The said project is located in the State of Maharashtra and the project is to be executed in a Joint Venture, of which PEL's share is 35%.

The scope of work involves Construction of water lifting arrangement work for LIS 1 to 12 of first stage from submergence of Jigaon project including approach channel, Rising Main, Pumping Machinery, Switchyard and all allied works of Civil, Mechanical, Electrical component.