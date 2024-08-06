Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

IRB Infrastructure Trust reports consolidated net loss of Rs 114.93 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 9:10 AM IST
Sales rise 69.50% to Rs 1250.83 crore
Net Loss of IRB Infrastructure Trust reported to Rs 114.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 114.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 69.50% to Rs 1250.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 737.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1250.83737.94 70 OPM %42.4332.06 -PBDT14.43-39.80 LP PBT-116.08-122.18 5 NP-114.93-114.84 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

US, allies push to avert possible Mideast war amid heightened tensions

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex jumps over 200 pts, Nifty above 24,150 in pre-open

Sable becomes 1st Indian man to qualify for 3000m steeplechase final

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus to be chief adviser of interim govt in B'desh

People power wins in Bangladesh as Hasina's 15-yr long rule comes to an end

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon