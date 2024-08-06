Protean eGov Technologies consolidated net profit declines 34.52% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.83% to Rs 196.54 croreNet profit of Protean eGov Technologies declined 34.52% to Rs 21.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 32.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 10.83% to Rs 196.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 220.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales196.54220.41 -11 OPM %7.6915.47 -PBDT33.8746.63 -27 PBT27.1041.72 -35 NP21.0932.21 -35
