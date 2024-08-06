Protean eGov Technologies consolidated net profit declines 34.52% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.83% to Rs 196.54 crore

Net profit of Protean eGov Technologies declined 34.52% to Rs 21.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 32.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 10.83% to Rs 196.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 220.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.196.54220.417.6915.4733.8746.6327.1041.7221.0932.21