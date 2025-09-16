Tuesday, September 16, 2025 | 04:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Patel Retail drops after Q1 PAT slides 3% QoQ to Rs 7 cr

Patel Retail drops after Q1 PAT slides 3% QoQ to Rs 7 cr

Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 4:51 PM IST

Patel Retail declined 3.54% to Rs 246.60 after the company's standalone net profit fell 3.49% to Rs 6.92 crore on 16.94% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 182.45 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

On a year on year (YoY) basis, the companys net profit and revenue jumped 13.26% and 2.86%, respectively.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 11.96% YoY to Rs 9.27 crore in Q1 June 2025.

Total expenses increased 1.93% YoY to Rs 173.92 crore in Q1 FY26. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 72.63 crore (down 18.57% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 8.30 crore (up 12.01% YoY), finance cost stood at Rs 3.83 crore (down 5.67% YoY) during the period under review.

 

Patel Retail is a diversified retail and food processing company with a strong presence in value retail supermarkets, food exports, and agri-processing.

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 3:41 PM IST

