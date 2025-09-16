Tuesday, September 16, 2025 | 05:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Happy Square Outsourcing jumps after bagging manpower contracts worth Rs 2-cr

Happy Square Outsourcing jumps after bagging manpower contracts worth Rs 2-cr

Image

Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

Happy Square Outsourcing Services surged 8.73% to Rs 90.25 after the company announced that it has secured two manpower supply contracts worth Rs 2.30 crore from defence-related entities.

According to the companys exchange filing, the contracts has been awarded by the Ministry of Defence Directorate of Ordnance Coordination and Services (Jabalpur) and Mishra Dhatu Nigam (MIDHANI), Hyderabad.

The Jabalpur contract, valued at Rs 34.68 lakh , is valid from 3 September 2025 to 2 September 2026. The Hyderabad contract with MIDHANI, worth Rs 195.07 lakh, will run from 1 October 2025 to 30 September 2027.

The company said the announcement was being made as a matter of good governance, even though the contracts do not qualify as material events under SEBIs disclosure rules.

 

Happy Square Outsourcing Services is a technology based fastest growing consulting firm, involved in Tech based human resource outsourcing business which focuses on end to end solution.

On full year basis, the companys net profit zoomed 145.3% to Rs 4.39 crore on 31.5% jump in total revenue to Rs 69.29 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Euro Pratik Sales IPO subscribed 43%

Euro Pratik Sales IPO subscribed 43%

Nifty tops 25,200 as hopes rise on India-US trade talks and Fed rate cut

Nifty tops 25,200 as hopes rise on India-US trade talks and Fed rate cut

Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index gains 1.44%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index gains 1.44%

Sensex settles 596 points higher, Nifty ends above 25,200 level; VIX slides 1.20%

Sensex settles 596 points higher, Nifty ends above 25,200 level; VIX slides 1.20%

Nazara Technologies fixes record date for bonus issue of 1:1

Nazara Technologies fixes record date for bonus issue of 1:1

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 2:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HighlightsStocks to Watch TodayAirfloa Rail Technology IPO Allotment StatusUrban Company IPO ListingGold-Silver Rate TodayTop Stocks To BuyLatest News LIVEEuro Pratik Sales IPOUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon