Tuesday, September 16, 2025 | 05:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index gains 1.44%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index gains 1.44%

Image

Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Nifty Auto index ended up 1.44% at 27146.4 today. The index has gained 13.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Balkrishna Industries Ltd rose 2.60%, MRF Ltd jumped 2.37% and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd gained 2.20%. The Nifty Auto index has soared 5.00% over last one year compared to the 0.57% slide in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index gained 1.07% and Nifty Infrastructure index increased 1.02% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.68% to close at 25239.1 while the SENSEX increased 0.73% to close at 82380.69 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sensex settles 596 points higher, Nifty ends above 25,200 level; VIX slides 1.20%

Sensex settles 596 points higher, Nifty ends above 25,200 level; VIX slides 1.20%

Nazara Technologies fixes record date for bonus issue of 1:1

Nazara Technologies fixes record date for bonus issue of 1:1

Patel Retail drops after Q1 PAT slides 3% QoQ to Rs 7 cr

Patel Retail drops after Q1 PAT slides 3% QoQ to Rs 7 cr

CSB Bank Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

CSB Bank Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

REITs climb as Sebi reclassifies them as equity instruments

REITs climb as Sebi reclassifies them as equity instruments

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HighlightsStocks to Watch TodayAirfloa Rail Technology IPO Allotment StatusUrban Company IPO ListingGold-Silver Rate TodayTop Stocks To BuyLatest News LIVEEuro Pratik Sales IPOUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon