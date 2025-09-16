Tuesday, September 16, 2025 | 05:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR strengthens amid weak greenback and positive equities

INR strengthens amid weak greenback and positive equities

Image

Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

The Indian rupee appreciated 8 paise to close at 88.08 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, tracking US-India talks on the proposed trade agreement to iron out issues in the wake of steep Trump Tariffs. Rupee strengthened on positive domestic markets and a weak greenback, which is trading at a two-month low ahead of the two-day FOMC meeting commencing Tuesday and disappointing US economic data. Indian shares rose notably on Tuesday as the U.S. and India stepped up talks to resolve their trade tensions, with two separate teams of officials meeting in New Delhi this week, following weeks of diplomatic friction. The benchmark BSE Sensex surged 594.95 points, or 0.73 percent, to 82,380.69, after having snapped a five-day winning streak in the previous session. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty index jumped 169.90 points, or 0.68 percent, to 25,239.10. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 88.05, then touched an intraday low of 88.16 and a high of 88.01 against the greenback. The domestic unit closed at 88.08 (provisional), a gain of 8 paise over its previous close.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Happy Square Outsourcing jumps after bagging manpower contracts worth Rs 2-cr

Happy Square Outsourcing jumps after bagging manpower contracts worth Rs 2-cr

Euro Pratik Sales IPO subscribed 43%

Euro Pratik Sales IPO subscribed 43%

Nifty tops 25,200 as hopes rise on India-US trade talks and Fed rate cut

Nifty tops 25,200 as hopes rise on India-US trade talks and Fed rate cut

Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index gains 1.44%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index gains 1.44%

Sensex settles 596 points higher, Nifty ends above 25,200 level; VIX slides 1.20%

Sensex settles 596 points higher, Nifty ends above 25,200 level; VIX slides 1.20%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 5:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HighlightsStocks to Watch TodayAirfloa Rail Technology IPO Allotment StatusUrban Company IPO ListingGold-Silver Rate TodayTop Stocks To BuyLatest News LIVEEuro Pratik Sales IPOUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon