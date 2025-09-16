Tuesday, September 16, 2025 | 05:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Euro Pratik Sales IPO subscribed 43%

Euro Pratik Sales IPO subscribed 43%

Image

Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

The offer received bids for 58.25 lakh shares as against 1.34 lakh shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Euro Pratik Sales (EPSL) received bids for 58,25,340 shares as against 1,34,64,781 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Tuesday (16 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.43 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 16 September 2025 and it will close on 18 September 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 235 and 247 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 60 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

 

The IPO consists of OFS of Rs 451.3 crore. The OFS the promoter group comprises up to 1,82,71,862 shares at the upper price band of Rs 247.

EPSL will not receive any proceeds from the offer. All the offer proceeds will be received by the selling shareholders, in proportion to the offered shares sold by the respective selling shareholders as part of the offer.

Euro Pratik Sales (EPSL) is in the business of decorative wall panel and decorative laminates industry as a seller and marketer of decorative wall panels and decorative laminates. The company creates unique design templates for decorative wall panels and laminates, aligning with modern architectural trends, and was recognized as an innovator for products like Louvres, Chisel, and Auris. It also exports to six countries including Singapore, UAE, and Australia. In FY2025 domestic revenues contributed 97.4% of the total revenues while export revenues contributed 2.6% of the total revenues.

Ahead of the IPO, Euro Pratik Sales on Monday, 15 September 2025, raised Rs 134.97 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 54.64 lakh shares at Rs 247 each to 10 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 76.72 crore and sales of Rs 284.23 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2025.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 5:08 PM IST

