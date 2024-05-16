Paul Merchants consolidated net profit rises 10.79% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 46.92% to Rs 901.15 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 24.13% to Rs 54.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 44.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.91% to Rs 6666.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7010.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Paul Merchants rose 10.79% to Rs 9.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 46.92% to Rs 901.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1697.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.