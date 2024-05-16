Business Standard
Orient Ceratech consolidated net profit declines 27.16% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 6:33 PM IST
Sales decline 5.24% to Rs 82.61 crore
Net profit of Orient Ceratech declined 27.16% to Rs 4.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.24% to Rs 82.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 87.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 33.85% to Rs 19.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.69% to Rs 313.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 302.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales82.6187.18 -5 313.37302.21 4 OPM %9.6210.85 -10.858.49 - PBDT8.059.55 -16 33.8030.03 13 PBT4.806.60 -27 20.2718.11 12 NP4.295.89 -27 19.0214.21 34
First Published: May 16 2024 | 6:23 PM IST

