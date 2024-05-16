Orient Ceratech consolidated net profit declines 27.16% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.24% to Rs 82.61 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 33.85% to Rs 19.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.69% to Rs 313.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 302.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Orient Ceratech declined 27.16% to Rs 4.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.24% to Rs 82.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 87.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.