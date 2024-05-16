Pokarna consolidated net profit rises 45.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.25% to Rs 161.59 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 32.75% to Rs 87.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 65.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.20% to Rs 687.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 725.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Pokarna rose 45.09% to Rs 15.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.25% to Rs 161.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 161.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.