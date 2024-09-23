Business Standard
Apple to bring 120Hz ProMotion display tech to base iPhones in 2025: Report

Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), has suggested that next year's iPhone 17 and the anticipated iPhone 17 "Slim" models could feature a 120Hz refresh rate like the Pro models

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2024 | 12:45 PM IST

Apple might introduce its ProMotion technology, which enables a 120Hz refresh rate, to base iPhone models with the iPhone 17 series. According to a report by Android Headlines, Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), said that next year’s base iPhone models will feature displays with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Until now, Apple has kept ProMotion technology exclusive to its Pro models. With the iPhone 16 series, Apple narrowed the gap between the standard and Pro models by equipping both with the same generation processors and introducing features like the Camera Control button without differentiation. However, the 120Hz refresh rate remains limited to the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models.
According to Young, this could change in 2025, with Apple set to add higher refresh rate displays to the iPhone 17 and the anticipated iPhone 17 “Slim.” The Slim variant is expected to replace the Plus variant in the iPhone lineup and will likely feature a sleek design similar to the new M4 iPad Pro.

It was previously reported that the iPhone 17 Slim might feature under-display Face ID sensors, which would significantly reduce the size of the Dynamic Island. However, Young reportedly stated that this technology is not scheduled for next year’s iPhone models.

Meanwhile, Apple recently launched the iPhone 16 series in India. The new models are available with bank offers, equated monthly instalment (EMI) options, and a trade-in program via the Apple Store online and its retail outlets in BKC, Mumbai, and Saket, Delhi. The new iPhones are also available through Apple’s partner retailers, including Amazon, Flipkart, and Reliance Digital.

iPhone 16: India Pricing
  • 128GB: Rs 79,900  
  • 256GB: Rs 89,900  
  • 512GB: Rs 109,900
iPhone 16 Plus: India Pricing
  • 128GB: Rs 89,900  
  • 256GB: Rs 99,900  
  • 512GB: Rs 119,900
iPhone 16 Pro: India Pricing
  • 128GB: Rs 119,900  
  • 256GB: Rs 129,900  
  • 512GB: Rs 149,900  
  • 1TB: Rs 169,900 
iPhone 16 Pro Max: India Pricing
  • 256GB: Rs 144,900  
  • 512GB: Rs 164,900  
  • 1TB: Rs 184,900  

First Published: Sep 23 2024 | 12:45 PM IST

