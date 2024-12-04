PB Fintech hits record high after board nod to incorporate WOS in Healthcare biz

Business Standard
Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 1:17 PM IST

PB Fintech jumped 3.94% to Rs 2003.25 after the company's board approved the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary (WOS), subject to approval of Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

The company has proposed the name of WOS as PB Healthcare or PB Healthcare Services or any other name as may be approved by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India.

The proposed wholly owned subsidiary company to be incorporated in India shall carry on the business of healthcare and allied services.

The company along with its nominee(s) will initially subscribe to 50,000 equity shares at face value of Rs 10 each aggregating to Rs 5 lakh in cash.

 

PB Fintech is engaged in providing integrated online marketing and IT consulting and support services largely for the financial services industry including insurance. It operates Policybazaar, the India's largest digital insurance marketplace and Paisabazaar that provides services related to lending products.

The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 50.67 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with net loss of Rs 20.24 crore in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 43.8% YoY to Rs 1,167.23 crore in Q2 FY25.

The counter hit an all-time high at Rs 2,017 in intraday today.

First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 1:06 PM IST

