Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bandhan Bank Ltd soars 1.04%, rises for third straight session

Bandhan Bank Ltd soars 1.04%, rises for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 1:16 PM IST

Bandhan Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 177.1, up 1.04% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 25.88% in last one year as compared to a 17.29% gain in NIFTY and a 5.38% gain in the Nifty Private Bank index.

Bandhan Bank Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 177.1, up 1.04% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.01% on the day, quoting at 24460.55. The Sensex is at 80958.35, up 0.14%. Bandhan Bank Ltd has dropped around 2.3% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Private Bank index of which Bandhan Bank Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.79% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25559.05, up 0.55% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 49.89 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 76.53 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 178.95, up 1.72% on the day. Bandhan Bank Ltd is down 25.88% in last one year as compared to a 17.29% gain in NIFTY and a 5.38% gain in the Nifty Private Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 10.12 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Bhagwant Mann

Punjab CM condemns attack on Sukhbir Badal, praises cops for swift action

Spear Corps, Indian Army

Spear Corps commander Pendharkar reviews operational preparedness in Assam

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Wonderla zooms 15% on launching QIP at floor price of Rs 829.74 per share

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex climbs 100 pts to 80,950; Nifty at 24,450; Financials lead gains

Gukesh vs DING LIVE Updates

World Chess Championship LIVE SCORE UPDATES Gukesh vs Ding Game 8: Live action begins at 2:30 PM

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEWorld Chess Championship LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks to buySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon