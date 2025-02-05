Business Standard

Wednesday, February 05, 2025 | 11:54 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PC Jeweller jumps on reporting turnaround Q3 results

PC Jeweller jumps on reporting turnaround Q3 results

Image

Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

PC Jeweller rallied 4.94% to Rs 15.71 after the company reported consolidatd net profit of Rs 147.96 crore in Q3 FY25 compared with net loss of Rs 197.98 crore in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations surged to Rs 639.45 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 40.06 crore in Q3 FY24.

The company reported pre-tax profit of Rs 148.01 crore during the quarter as compared with pre-tax loss of Rs 200.65 crore in Q3 FY24.

The jewellery manufacturer reported a positive EBITDA of Rs 154 crore in Q3 FY25, compared to a negative EBITDA of Rs 69 crore in Q3 FY24.

 

The company continues to maintain a wide network of 55 showrooms (including 3 franchiseeshowrooms) located in 41 cities spread in 15 states across India as on 31st December 2024

PC Jeweller is one of the leading players in the gems and jewellery segment in India. It is engaged in the manufacture, retail, and export of gold, diamonds and studded jewellery.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Venus Remedies hits the roof after Q3 PAT soars to Rs 20 cr

Venus Remedies hits the roof after Q3 PAT soars to Rs 20 cr

Piccadily Sugar & Allied Inds reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.73 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Piccadily Sugar & Allied Inds reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.73 crore in the December 2024 quarter

India services sector PMI edges down to 56.5 in January

India services sector PMI edges down to 56.5 in January

Volumes jump at Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd counter

Lemon Tree Hotels rallies as Q3 PAT spurts 77% YoY to Rs 62 crore

Lemon Tree Hotels rallies as Q3 PAT spurts 77% YoY to Rs 62 crore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 11:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDelhi elections Voting LIVEDelhi Exit Poll Result TimeStocks to WatchMarket TodayDelhi Election Voting TimeTraffic advisory on Delhi election dayBudget 2025Voting Slip DownloadIND vs ENG ODI Series Venues
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon