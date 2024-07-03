Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Persistent Systems to acquire New Jersey-based Starfish Associates

Image

Last Updated : Jul 03 2024 | 9:52 AM IST
Persistent Systems announced the intent to acquire New Jersey-based Starfish Associates. This strategic acquisition builds on Persistent's existing engineering capabilities in the Contact Center and Unified Communications space, expanding its strong AI-driven business transformation capabilities and expertise in driving operational excellence. Known for its cutting edge Enterprise Communications automation platform, Starfish Associates caters to the world's largest enterprises including many Fortune 500 companies.
Starfish Associates' automation platform excels as an intelligent integration hub and workflow engine, facilitating seamless connections across a myriad of business applications and communication systems. It enhances multi-vendor communication management through automation with platforms such as Amazon Connect, Avaya, Cisco, Genesys, and Microsoft Teams. In addition, it integrates with key business applications like ServiceNow, Workday, and Microsoft Active Directory to streamline workflows and operations.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
This acquisition brings together Starfish Associates' innovative platform with Persistent's leading AI-powered automation capabilities and a strong customer base, enabling significant optimizations, enhanced efficiencies for workflows, and agile responses to dynamic business environments.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Real Estate, office spaces, Commercial Real Estate

Puravankara hits 52-week high on acquiring 7-acre land parcel in Bengaluru

hdfc bank

HDFC Bank rallies 4%, hits record high as foreign holding slips below 55%

Indian Share market, BSE, Stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex hits 80k mark first time, records lifetime high at 80,039

hathras

LIVE: Death toll rises to 121 in Hathras tragedy; UP police files FIR against 'satsang' organisers

arrest

Italian landowner arrested after Indian worker dies in farm accident

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 03 2024 | 9:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon