Persistent Systems to acquire New Jersey-based Starfish Associates

Persistent Systems announced the intent to acquire New Jersey-based Starfish Associates. This strategic acquisition builds on Persistent's existing engineering capabilities in the Contact Center and Unified Communications space, expanding its strong AI-driven business transformation capabilities and expertise in driving operational excellence. Known for its cutting edge Enterprise Communications automation platform, Starfish Associates caters to the world's largest enterprises including many Fortune 500 companies.

Starfish Associates' automation platform excels as an intelligent integration hub and workflow engine, facilitating seamless connections across a myriad of business applications and communication systems. It enhances multi-vendor communication management through automation with platforms such as Amazon Connect, Avaya, Cisco, Genesys, and Microsoft Teams. In addition, it integrates with key business applications like ServiceNow, Workday, and Microsoft Active Directory to streamline workflows and operations.

This acquisition brings together Starfish Associates' innovative platform with Persistent's leading AI-powered automation capabilities and a strong customer base, enabling significant optimizations, enhanced efficiencies for workflows, and agile responses to dynamic business environments.

