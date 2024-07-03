Business Standard
Stock Alert: Mahindra &amp; Mahindra Finance, Yes Bank, NTPC, Hindustan Zinc, Dmart,

Last Updated : Jul 03 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Securities in F&O ban: The India Cements and Indus Towers
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services reported disbursement up 5% year-on-year at Rs 12,730 crore for the end of Q1 FY25 and business assets increased 4% QoQ at Rs 1.06 lakh crore. Collection efficiency for the end of Q1 FY25 stood at 94%.
Yes Banks loans and advances up 14.8% year-on-year at Rs 2.29 lakh crore, deposits up 20.8% year-on-year at Rs 2.64 lakh crore in the Q1 FY25. CASA ratio at 30.7% as against 30.9% QoQ.
NTPC reported power generation up 9.5% year-on-year at 113.87 BU, and coal stations recorded a plant load factor of 79.5% at the end of Q1 FY 25
Hindustan Zinc reported a 2% year-on-year increase in Mined metal production at 263 kt, Saleable metal output up 1% at 262 kt YoY, and silver output down 7% at 167 tonnes YoY.
Avenue Supermart (Dmart) reported standalone revenue up 18% year-on-year at Rs 13,712 crore. The total stores stood at 371 as of 30 June 2024.
MosChip Technologies: signed a pact with C-DAC and Socionext to make a high-performance computing processor AUM. The processor is to be built on TSMC's 5 nm technology node.
Primo Chemicals secured long-term coal linkages via a 10-year fuel supply agreement with Northern Coalfields.
Piramal Enterprises board approved raising upto Rs 180 crore via bonds.
First Published: Jul 03 2024 | 8:19 AM IST

