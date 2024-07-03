Business Standard
Piramal Ent board OKs raising Rs 180-cr via NCDs

Piramal Enterprises announced that its board has approved the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) with a green shoe option aggregating to Rs 180 crores on private placement basis.
The base issue size is of Rs 30 crore along with a green shoe option to retain over subscription of up to Rs 150 crore, aggregating to Rs 180 crore.
The debentures are proposed to be listed on the wholesale debt market (WDM) segment of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)/ National Stock Exchange (NSE). NSE is the designated stock exchange.
These NCDs have a coupon rate of 9.5% p.a. paid annually and on redemption date, which is 7 July 2034.
Piramal Enterprises (PEL) is a leading diversified NBFC in India with a presence across retail lending, wholesale lending, and fund-based platforms. The company has investments and assets worth around $10 billion, with a network of branches across 25 states/UTs.
The NBFC reported consolidated net profit of Rs 137.09 crore in Q4 FY24 as against a net loss of Rs 195.87 crore posted in Q4 FY23. Total income grew by 17.97% to Rs 2,528.16 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 2,143.02 crore recorded in corresponding quarter last year.
The scrip ended 1.91% lower at Rs 905.75 on Tuesday, 2 July 2024.
First Published: Jul 03 2024 | 8:49 AM IST

