One 97 Communications lunches 'Paytm Health Saathi'

An affordable healthcare and income protection coverage for its merchant partners

One 97 Communications (OCL) has announced the launch of 'Paytm Health Saathi', an exclusive health and income protection plan for its merchant partners, available on the 'Paytm for Business' app.

This initiative is part of Paytm's ongoing efforts to support its vast network of merchant partners by providing them with affordable, comprehensive healthcareX benefits. The launch of 'Paytm Health Saathi' aims to safeguard the wellbeing of its merchants, ensuring their health and business continuity. With this service, Paytm continues to empower its merchant partners, bolstering their resilience, while democratising access to affordable coverage.

Starting at just Rs. 35 per month on a monthly subscription, Paytm Health Saathi offers a range of services that includes unlimited doctor teleconsultation, in-person doctor visits (OPD) within its partner network. It also includes income protection cover in the event of business interruptions due to accidents, natural calamities such as floods and fires, or strikes.

The doctor teleconsultation service is powered by MediBuddy, providing additional benefits including discounts at leading pharmacies and on diagnostic tests. The claim process is streamlined and can be completed with just a few clicks, within the app, ensuring that its merchant partners can focus on their business without any worry.

