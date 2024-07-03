Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

One 97 Communications lunches 'Paytm Health Saathi'

Image

Last Updated : Jul 03 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
An affordable healthcare and income protection coverage for its merchant partners
One 97 Communications (OCL) has announced the launch of 'Paytm Health Saathi', an exclusive health and income protection plan for its merchant partners, available on the 'Paytm for Business' app.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
This initiative is part of Paytm's ongoing efforts to support its vast network of merchant partners by providing them with affordable, comprehensive healthcareX benefits. The launch of 'Paytm Health Saathi' aims to safeguard the wellbeing of its merchants, ensuring their health and business continuity. With this service, Paytm continues to empower its merchant partners, bolstering their resilience, while democratising access to affordable coverage.
Starting at just Rs. 35 per month on a monthly subscription, Paytm Health Saathi offers a range of services that includes unlimited doctor teleconsultation, in-person doctor visits (OPD) within its partner network. It also includes income protection cover in the event of business interruptions due to accidents, natural calamities such as floods and fires, or strikes.
The doctor teleconsultation service is powered by MediBuddy, providing additional benefits including discounts at leading pharmacies and on diagnostic tests. The claim process is streamlined and can be completed with just a few clicks, within the app, ensuring that its merchant partners can focus on their business without any worry.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Premiumreal estate construction building

Real estate stocks strategy: Do not cash out fully, say analysts

ipo medical firm pharma ipo

Namita Thapar-backed Emcure Pharma IPO opens: GMP, price, apply or not?

China flag

China's services activity growth hits 8-month low, shows Caixin PMI

Paramount

Skydance reaches new merger deal to buy controlling stake in Paramount

Japan Banknotes

Japan's 1st new banknotes in 20 years use holograms to defeat counterfeits

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 03 2024 | 9:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon