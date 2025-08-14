Pfizer jumps after robust Q1 earnings

Pfizer climbed 5.16% to Rs 5,390.30 after posting a strong performance in the June quarter.On a standalone basis, net profit rose 27.23% year-on-year to Rs 191.75 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 150.71 crore in Q1 FY25, but fell 3.3% sequentially from adjusted net profit of Rs 198.33 crore in Q4 FY25.
Revenue from operations stood at Rs 603.05 crore, up 7.14% YoY from Rs 562.86 crore and 1.88% higher than Rs 591.91 crore in the March quarter.
Profit before tax and exceptional items stood at Rs 259.53 crore in Q1 FY26, up 28.09% YoY and up 2.59% from Rs 252.99 crore in Q4 FY25.
Total expenditure rose 1.99% YoY to Rs 393.03 crore from Rs 385.37 crore and was up 7.86% sequentially from Rs 364.41 crore. Cost of material consumed jumped 53.60% YoY to Rs 88.69 crore in Q1 FY26.
Pfizer is one of the worlds leading pharmaceutical companies, specialising in four key business categories vaccines, hospitals, internal medicine, and inflammation & immunology.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content