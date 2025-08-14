Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 10:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Engineers India slips after Q1 PAT slides 29% YoY to Rs 65 cr

Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Engineers India declined 1.02% to Rs 199 after the company reported a 28.6% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 65.40 crore on a 39.5% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 870.36 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax came in at Rs 97.28 crore for the June 2025 quarter, marking a 22.7% year-on-year increase.

Total expenses rose 38.74% to Rs 809.43 crore during the quarter compared with Rs 583.43 crore in Q1 FY25. Construction materials and equipment stood at Rs 78.15 crore (up 42.53% YoY), while employee benefits expenses stood at Rs 250.58 crore (up 3.55% YoY) during the period under review.

 

On the segmental front, revenue from consultancy & engineering projects was Rs 421.34 crore (up 17.12% YoY), and revenue from turnkey projects was Rs 449.02 crore (up 70.03% YoY) during the period under review.

Engineers India (EIL) is an engineering consultancy and technology licensing company in the fields of hydrocarbons, petrochemicals, fertilizers, metallurgy, ports & terminals, and other sectors of industry, having a DSIR-recognized R&D center. As of 31 March 2024, the Government of India held a 51.32% stake in the company.

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 10:06 AM IST

