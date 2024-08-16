PG Foils standalone net profit rises 106.46% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 52.71% to Rs 127.91 croreNet profit of PG Foils rose 106.46% to Rs 11.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 52.71% to Rs 127.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 83.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales127.9183.76 53 OPM %-0.86-5.42 -PBDT14.907.24 106 PBT13.906.24 123 NP11.505.57 106
