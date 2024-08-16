PG Foils standalone net profit rises 106.46% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 52.71% to Rs 127.91 crore

Net profit of PG Foils rose 106.46% to Rs 11.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 52.71% to Rs 127.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 83.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.127.9183.76-0.86-5.4214.907.2413.906.2411.505.57