Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PG Foils standalone net profit rises 106.46% in the June 2024 quarter

PG Foils standalone net profit rises 106.46% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 9:10 AM IST
Sales rise 52.71% to Rs 127.91 crore
Net profit of PG Foils rose 106.46% to Rs 11.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 52.71% to Rs 127.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 83.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales127.9183.76 53 OPM %-0.86-5.42 -PBDT14.907.24 106 PBT13.906.24 123 NP11.505.57 106
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

sensex nifty stock market share market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex jumps 650 pts, Nifty rises 200 pts in pre-open

Israeli soldiers gather next to military vehicles, near the Israel-Gaza border, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Israel, April 15, 2024. REUTERS

Gaza ceasefire negotiations extend by another day as death toll exceeds 40K

Paetongtarn Shinawatra

Thai Parliament set to choose new PM, Thaksin's daughter likely nominee

Pro Kabaddi League auction

PKL 2024 Auction, LIVE UPDATES, AUGUST 16: Neeraj and Sajjin are set to go under hammer on day 2

Tiktok

TikTok compares itself to foreign-owned media in fight against sale or ban

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 7:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todaySaraswati Saree Depot IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon