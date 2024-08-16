White Organic Agro standalone net profit declines 44.03% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 35.29% to Rs 4.97 croreNet profit of White Organic Agro declined 44.03% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 35.29% to Rs 4.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales4.977.68 -35 OPM %-3.22-4.17 -PBDT1.001.79 -44 PBT1.001.79 -44 NP0.751.34 -44
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content