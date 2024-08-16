Veerhealth Care standalone net profit declines 64.71% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 42.46% to Rs 2.06 crore

Net profit of Veerhealth Care declined 64.71% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 42.46% to Rs 2.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.