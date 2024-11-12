Pioneer Embroideries consolidated net profit rises 392.86% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.38% to Rs 93.60 croreNet profit of Pioneer Embroideries rose 392.86% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 14.38% to Rs 93.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 81.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales93.6081.83 14 OPM %7.785.57 -PBDT4.903.17 55 PBT0.970.07 1286 NP0.690.14 393
