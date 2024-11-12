Sheetal Cool Products standalone net profit declines 22.95% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 24.48% to Rs 52.99 croreNet profit of Sheetal Cool Products declined 22.95% to Rs 2.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 24.48% to Rs 52.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 70.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales52.9970.17 -24 OPM %-5.5912.20 -PBDT5.795.88 -2 PBT3.833.50 9 NP2.252.92 -23
