CESC consolidated net profit rises 1.44% in the September 2024 quarter

CESC consolidated net profit rises 1.44% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 3:18 PM IST

Sales rise 8.00% to Rs 4700.00 crore

Net profit of CESC rose 1.44% to Rs 353.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 348.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 8.00% to Rs 4700.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4352.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales4700.004352.00 8 OPM %19.0614.84 -PBDT757.00764.00 -1 PBT462.00461.00 0 NP353.00348.00 1

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 3:09 PM IST

