Business Standard

Monday, December 23, 2024 | 10:55 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Piramal Ent rises as board OKs raising Rs 2,000-cr via NCDs

Piramal Ent rises as board OKs raising Rs 2,000-cr via NCDs

Image

Last Updated : Dec 23 2024 | 10:50 AM IST

Piramal Enterprises added 1.05% to Rs 1,105.10 after the administrative committee of its board approved the public issuance of secured non-convertible debentures (NCDs) aggregating up to Rs 2,000 crore in one or more tranches.

The debentures will have a face value of Rs 1,000 each.

Piramal Enterprises (PEL) is a leading diversified NBFC in India with a presence across retail lending, wholesale lending, and fund-based platforms. The company has investments and assets worth around $10 billion, with a network of branches across 26 states/UTs.

The NBFC reported a 238.2% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 162.97 crore on a 9.2% rise in total income to Rs 2,486.18 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

SRM Contractors rises after securing work order from NHAI worth Rs 106 crore

SRM Contractors rises after securing work order from NHAI worth Rs 106 crore

Broader mkt drops; realty shares in demand; VIX tumbles 6.63%

Broader mkt drops; realty shares in demand; VIX tumbles 6.63%

Mayank Cattle Food spurts on expanding distribution network

Mayank Cattle Food spurts on expanding distribution network

Redtape gains after board to mull interim dividend, bonus issue

Redtape gains after board to mull interim dividend, bonus issue

Metal shares gain

Metal shares gain

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 23 2024 | 10:32 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMamata Machinery IPO Latest News LIVEMarket TodayGold and Silver Price Today Unimech Aerospace IPODAM Capital Advisors IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon