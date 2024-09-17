Business Standard
Piramal Pharma receives SBTi validation for its GHG commitment

Last Updated : Sep 17 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Piramal Pharma has embarked on its sustainability journey as the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) officially validated the company's near-term greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction targets. This validation aligns with Piramal Pharma's core purpose of 'Doing Well and Doing Good,' driving its business strategies and strengthening the company's commitment to making consistent, measurable progress toward a more sustainable future.
Piramal Pharma has committed to reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions 42% by FY2030 from a FY2022 base year. Piramal Pharma has also committed to reduce absolute scope 3 GHG emissions from purchased goods and services, fuel and energy related activities, upstream transportation and distribution and use of sold products 25% within the same timeframe. This makes Piramal Pharma the third global pharmaceutical company in India to receive approval from the SBTi.
First Published: Sep 17 2024 | 10:14 AM IST

